Havant MP demands more cash to support island economies

MORE cash needs to be pumped in to prop up the economies of island communities like Hayling and Portsmouth, an MP has said.

Havant MP Alan Mak made the call to government during a debate in Westminster, examining the strengths and weaknesses of island economies.

The Tory politician, who is a founding member of the All Party Group for UK Islands, highlighted the positives of Hayling Island, championing its small businesses and strong community spirit.

But he said there are challenges facing the area and pressed the government to launch and expand a new coastal communities fund to back island and seaside areas.

Mr Mak said: ‘I’m delighted the treasury has responded with new funds, and I encourage our local councils and other groups to ensure they apply so we get our fair share.

Since 2012, the Coastal Communities Fund has invested £174m into 295 projects UK-wide.

A further £40m has been released by the treasury to spend from April 2019 to March 2021.