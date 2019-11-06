Have your say

Alan Mak has hit back after a leading Labour activist claimed his party could have the first British Chinese MP.

The politician, who was born in Leeds to parents from rural Guangdong Province in southern China, has been been the Member of Parliament for Havant for four and half years.

He won the seat in the 2015 election and by doing so became the first MP of ethnic Chinese origin.

READ MORE: Brexit Party candidate drops out of Portsmouth South general election race as party rejects Tory plea to Nigel Farage for pact

However despite this Labour activists claimed this morning that they could be the first party to elect a British Chinese MP in the forthcoming general election in December.

Jon Lansman, the chairman of Momentum, tweeted: ‘I’m delighted that my friend & comrade, Sarah Owen, GMB rep on the NEC, has been selected as the candidate for Luton North.

Alan Mak was the first MP of Chinese ethnic origin to be elected. Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-6892)

‘Always a strong advocate for MPs to reflect the diversity of the population, she well deserves to be the 1st British Chinese MP.’

READ MORE: How to register to vote in the general election

Mr Mak responded with a gif of a man putting his hands in the air and a waving hand emoji.

He then told The News: ‘My election in 2015 shows it’s the Conservatives that are the real party of social mobility and opportunity.

‘That’s the message I’ll be taking across Havant during this year’s campaign.’

Mr Mak had a majority of 15,956 in the 2017 general election.