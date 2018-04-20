Have say on changes to short breaks provided by Hampshire County Council

Have your say

PARENTS and carers of children and young people with a disability are being urged to have their say on a consultation proposing changes to short breaks.

There are just six weeks left until the end of Hampshire County Council’s Short Breaks Activity Centre Programme consultation on the proposals.

The local authority is looking to provide quality breaks within a reduced budget and wants people’s views on their proposed changes.

The consultation is running until midnight on June 3.

Feedback gathered from the online consultation will help to inform decisions to be made later in the year.

Findings from the consultation will be published in a report and will be considered, alongside other factors, when the final decision is made.

As well as the online consultation, the council is holding a series of drop-in events where people can ask questions.

They are at:

n Waterlooville Sacred Heart Church, London Road, on May 11 between 9.30am and 11.30am.

n Gosport Discovery Centre, High Street, on May 14 between 1pm and 4pm.

The council is hosting a dial-in phone and online live webcam question and answer session on May 29. The public will be able to ask questions about the proposals via their computer or telephone.

Visit hants.gov.uk/aboutthecouncil/haveyoursay/consultations/shortbreakconsultation