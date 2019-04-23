Have your say and vote, council urges

WITH just over a week to go until district and parish elections potential voters are being encouraged to get out and make their voices heard.

The message has come from Chichester District Council after a review determined the local elections on May 2 will be the first which sees the authority made up of 36 seats.

It was previously made up of 48 seats when elections last took place in 2015.

Westbourne, near Emsworth, is among the wards set to be contested next Thursday.

Diane Shepherd, chief executive officer and returning officer at Chichester District Council said: ‘It is so important residents exercise their right to vote and have their say on how local public services are run.’

Go to chichester.gov.uk/elections to find out more