Have your say on Havant Borough Council’s draft local plan for 2036

THE public will have its say on Havant Borough Council’s draft local plan after it was passed for consultation.

The document details the authority’s proposals to build more than 9,000 homes by 2036 and was passed through a meeting of the council’s cabinet on Monday night.

Between January 8 and February 16, 2018, residents can comment on the plans via a web survey, to shape their final outcome.

They will also have the chance to read webpages responding to FAQs and discuss proposals at local plan exhibitions across the borough, which will be advertised online and via posters in town centres.

Councillor David Guest, HBC cabinet Lead for planning, said: ‘It is important residents of Havant have the opportunity to understand what the draft local plan means for their area. Consultation will be comprehensive and we are aiming to reach as many residents as possible and invite their feedback.’

To take the survey next year or learn more, visit havant.gov.uk/localplan.