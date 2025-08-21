Have your say on the future of Leigh Park Shopping Centre with people able to share their views
Havant Borough Council has invested £300,000 to provide improvements in Leigh Park Shopping Centre - and it wants views on what people would like to see.
Each event will be held at Greywell Road (former tanning salon next to Havant and South Downs College building), with staff on hand, and free fun activities for younger people with no need to book and people just able to drop in.
The council’s regeneration team will be there on the following dates:
- Tuesday 26 August, 12pm - 3pm
- Thursday 28 August, 10am - 1pm
- Wednesday 3 September, 4pm - 6pm.
Councillor Gillian Harris, cabinet lead for regeneration and communities, said: "I encourage anyone in Leigh Park to come along and have their say. We want to hear from you; what works, what doesn’t, and what you’d love to see in the future."
"It is important that the views of residents are considered so improvements can be made to suit the needs of the local community."