Hayling Island keeps blue flag status - but council refuses to say why it was under threat

THE Blue Flag is flying high in Hayling Island once again, after its status was reinstated.

Yesterday afternoon, the Blue Flag – awarded for high environmental and quality standards – was put back up on Hayling’s seafront, after being removed on Monday.

The council has refused to say what led to the beach being temporarily stripped of its award despite being repeatedly asked by The News.

Cllr Gary Hughes, cabinet lead for commercial services, said: ‘I am grateful to Keep Britain Tidy for alerting us to the non-compliance issues that they identified during the recent visit.

‘All of the areas that required attention have been addressed and rectified.’