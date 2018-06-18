Hear us on housing: Fareham residents demand say in planning process

WE want a say.

That is what residents across the Fareham borough are demanding following a number of recent planning applications.

Protests, petitions and objections have all played a part in the locals’ fight against housing plans in wards across the town and in particular Portchester and Warsash.

Resident Kirsten Wiltshire started an online petition for a vote of no confidence in the Fareham Borough Council department.

Kirsten said: ‘We feel planning decisions are decided before we even have a chance to have a say. The council just ignores what comments we do make and we have lost confidence in the planning process.’

The petition has over 1,000 signatures.

Last year Fareham Borough Council were dealt a blow after a planning inspector deemed its five-year housing land supply plan to be closer to two years – meaning more land would need to be used for housing.

It meant many applications could not be refused including the controversial appeal by developers wanting to build on Cranleigh Road in Portchester, which cost the council about £150,000.

Chairman of the planning committee, Councillor Nick Walker previously said: ‘We are stuck between a rock and a hard place as if we refuse applications then when they go to appeal we will lose them.’

Two other controversial planning applications, 49 homes at Seafield Road in Portchester and 160 houses on land west of Old Stubbington and close to the Titchfield Haven national nature reserve, are both being appealed by developers.

Portchester East councillor Shaun Cunningham was strongly against the plans at Seafield Road.

He said: ‘Of course developers are hungry for our green fields, so the developers hedge their bets and so I imagine alongside the appeal they will be submitting a revised planning application for the site.’

Council leader Sean Woodward said: ‘I do have frustrations around planning given the planning inspectorate ignoring ministerial advice in one decision – but that said, our land supply is now up to 4.7 years. My real worry is the impending changes to the National Planning Policy Framework and the possible doubling of the number of extra homes we need to find sites for.’