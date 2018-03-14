Help shape a better response to domestic abuse

AN MP has urged county residents to take part in an online government consultation aimed at improving responses to domestic abuse.

Meon Valley MP George Hollingberry is calling on Hampshire people to highlight how they think the issue should be addressed at different stages, from prevention to rehabilitation.

It comes as figures show there are about two million victims of the crime every year, accounting for more than 10 per cent of recorded crime and 20 per cent of all police charges.

Mr Hollingberry said: ‘The prime minister has made this issue a priority and the government has taken strong action to tackle domestic abuse.

‘We are the first country to criminalise coercive and controlling behaviour, and ministers have introduced domestic violence protection orders and the domestic violence disclosure scheme to protect victims.

‘However, everyone recognises there is more to do and I welcome this consultation to seek views on a range of proposals.’

To take the survey – which has both short and long versions – visit consult.justice.gov.uk/homeoffice-moj/domestic-abuse-consultation.