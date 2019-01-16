Here are the latest odds on no-confidence vote in Theresa May 

THE Prime Minister is set to face a vote of no-confidence in her government.

Theresa May suffered a humiliating defeat last night as MPs voted by a 230 majority to reject her Brexit deal.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves Downing street after the weekly cabinet meeting. Picture: ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP/Getty Images

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn submitted a motion of no-confidence in the PM moments after the result of the vote was announced yesterday.

MPs are set to debate and then vote on whether they have confidence in Mrs May's government later today.

But will the PM survive her second no-confidence vote in the space of a month, following the challenge to her leadership from her own party in December 2018?

Here is what the bookies are saying:

Odds for PM to win no-confidence vote

The bookies seem confident that the government will survive the confidence motion today – with the odds strongly backing Mrs May to win.

The DUP, who have a supply and confidence agreement with the Conservatives, said last night that they would support the government in the no-confidence vote.

Here are the latest odds you can get for the government to win the vote, according to Oddschecker:

- William Hill – 1/33

- Betfair – 1/33

- Paddy Power – 1/33

- Betfred – 1/50

- Betway – 1/33

- Betfair enhanced - 1/25

Odds for PM to lose no-confidence vote

If the bookies odds are to be believed it does not seem likely that Mr Corbyn’s no-confidence motion will be successful later today.

In order for the confidence vote to be a success it needs to win a majority of votes tonight – there are 650 MPs so that would be 326 votes or more saying that they had no-confidence in the government.

Here are the bookies odds on the likelihood that the government will lose tonight’s vote, according to Oddschecker:

- William Hill – 12/1

- Betfair – 10/1

- Paddy Power – 10/1

- Betfred – 12/1

- Betway – 10/1

- Betfair enhanced - 18/1

