Here are the latest planning applications in Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant

Here are some of the latest planning applications submitted in your area.

Portsmouth

Cosham: Single-storey rear and side extension at 20 Fairfield Square; Mr & Miss Callum / Jess Drackett / Rutt.

Drayton & Farlington: Construction of a single-storey extension to front elevation to incorporate existing brick stone forming raised patio area at 37 Chalkridge Road; Mr & Mrs Richards.

St Jude: Construction of side extension with lean to glazed roof at 4 Marmion Avenue; Mr & Mrs Thomson.

Fareham

Portchester East: Conversion of retail unit to 2 residential unitsncluding infilling shop front with doors and windows, installation of windows to rear elevation and enclosing small frontage area at 248 White Hart Lane; N M Investments Limited

Titchfield: Re-roofing of the existing warehouse at 3 Barnes Wallis Road; St James's Street; Property Management Limited

Warsash: Erection of 3-Bed Detached Dwelling with Car Port at The Laurels, Brookside Drive, Warsash; Mr A Smith

Havant

Cowplain: Retention of log cabin and use as chocolate studio at 6 Longwood Avenue; Mrs K Wheatley.

Emsworth: Conversion of first floor two-bed flat and loft to form two one-bed maisonettes and new ground floor main entrance porch at 90 North Street; Ms F Summers.

St Faiths: Demolition of existing outbuilding and provision of ancillary granny annexe at 16 Norris Gardens; Mr A Brown.

Gosport

Anglesey: Construction of a single-storey side/rear extension at 47 Linden Grove; Mr Gary Jackson.

Leesland: Construction of two storey building with accommodation in the roof to form four one-bedroom flats at 87 Leesland Road; Mr Mike Sealey.

Brockhurst: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 15 Nightingale Close; Mrs Carter.