Here is why you won't need your ID to vote in the general election

VOTERS heading to the polls in December for the general election will not need to bring ID with them – despite trials already taking place.

In 2018, five towns – including Gosport – had a voter ID trial during the local elections, which was considered a success in a report by the Electoral Commission.

In the future, voters will need ID with them in order to post into the ballot box. Picture: Shutterstock

But regardless of the apparent success of this trial, voter ID will not be implemented at the upcoming general election on December 12.

The reason for this is actually relatively simple.

Even though a trial has been held, the implementation of voter ID has not yet passed through parliament.

As with all legislation, it would need royal assent from Her Majesty The Queen before it becomes compulsory in elections.

In her speech opening parliament in October, she outlined that voter ID becoming legal is on the cards.

‘My government will take steps to protect the integrity of democracy and the electoral system in the United Kingdom,’ she said.

