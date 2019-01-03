Here’s 875 tonnes of salt ready to spread… Portsmouth council unveils cold weather preparations

Portsmouth City Council and its contractor Colas say they are fully prepared if severe winter weather hits the city.

Colas has a full 875-tonne store of salt ready to be used on icy roads, and three gritting trucks ready to roll, plus a back-up vehicle. More salt can be ordered if supplies start to run low.

Councillor Lynne Stagg with one of the gritting lorries

Weather conditions across the city are closely monitored using strategically placed weather stations and reports from the Met Office to identify what action should be taken. When freezing conditions are expected, gritting trucks are deployed to priority routes across the city.

The goal is to ensure all transport routes in and out of the city – including major bus routes – are clear, and that there is access to places like hospitals, schools, train and bus stations and major shopping centres.

Cllr Lynne Stagg, the council's Cabinet Member for Traffic and Transportation, said: ‘We have a detailed plan for keeping the city moving in icy or snowy conditions, and Colas operate seven days a week, 24 hours a day. Thankfully, really severe weather is not that common here, but if it arrives then we're ready to tackle it.’

For gritting and salting, the city’s roads are prioritised according to their use, with the main routes leading in and out of the city being salted continually, all the time snow is falling.

Pavements and pedestrian areas are also prioritised. Top priorities include areas such as hospitals, transport hubs, schools, major shopping centres and precincts. Again, these are continually salted during snowfall and especially during heavy snow. Once the snow stops and the high priority pavements and pedestrian areas are clear, Colas will endeavour to clear other pavements and footpaths.

There are also 79 salt bins across Portsmouth for public use. However, the salt is not for use on private property.

For more information residents can search snow and ice at www.portsmouth.gov.uk or winter at www.colasportsmouth.co.uk

For for the latest updates check Portsmouth City Council's Facebook page, see the home page at www.portsmouth.gov.uk or follow @portsmouthroads or @colasportsmouth on Twitter.