Here’s how to be part of Portsmouth’s plan for a better future 

PEOPLE in Portsmouth are being asked to help create a plan that will bring jobs and prosperity to the city, and make sure everyone benefits.

Portsmouth City Council is drawing up the plan, and it needs the views of residents, businesses and organisations to ensure it meets the needs of the city as a whole.

The plan – the city's economic development and regeneration strategy – will enable businesses and organisations in the city to work to a common, agreed goal for the next decade or more.

People are being asked to fill in an online survey that takes less than 15 minutes.

Councillor Ben Dowling, the city’s planning and regeneration boss, said: ‘I firmly believe that it is only by listening to our communities, residents and businesses that we can deliver a dynamic new economic vision and strategy for Portsmouth that is long-term, inclusive and achievable.’

To comment, people should go online to bit.ly/2uQYlCx. The deadline is September 14. A draft strategy will be written, which will be consulted on before it is finalised.