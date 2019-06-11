Have your say

BBC has announced it will be axing free licence fees for all over-75s.

The broadcaster has said that the changes will come in to effect from June 2020.

BBC is axing free TV licence for all over-75s. Picture: Joe Giddens/PA Wire

Free TV licence will no longer be available for all British residents over the age of 75.

Here is how to know if your relatives are at risk of losing it:

Why are BBC scrapping free licences?

Under the new BBC charter which came into effect in 2017, it was agreed that the corporation would take on the burden of paying for free licences by June 2020.

The free licence fee was first paid for by a Labour government in 2000.

Who is at risk of losing the free licence?

From June 2020, the concession will be available only to households where someone receives Pension Credit.

Around 3.7 million pensioners will lose out, it is thought.

To qualify for Pension Credit according to the Government’s website, you must live in England, Scotland or Wales and you or your partner must have reached State Pension age.

BBC’s decision is under fire

Former work and pensions secretary Ms McVey said she will back a campaign by ITV's Good Morning Britain asking the BBC to reverse its decision.

McVey wrote on Twitter: ‘As someone who used to work for the BBC I am ashamed of them for this decision.’

Labour deputy leader Tom Watson branded the burden placed on pensioners an ‘outrage’.