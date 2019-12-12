THE day has finally arrived where the United Kingdom will go to the polls.

Today is the voting day for the General Election, following the dissolution of parliament last month.

The White Horse pub in Petersfield, which will serve as a polling station for the General Election. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Until 10pm, polling stations across the country will welcome thousands of people to cast their ballots.

But one polling station in Hampshire will be expecting a much quieter day.

The White Horse Pub in Petersfield, also known as the Pub With No Name – due to its lack of signage – is expecting just 100 people to walk through the doors today.

Inside the White Horse pub in Petersfield. Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Landlord Elizabeth Fogg, 55 from Surrey, said the pub has been used as a polling station for the East Hampshire constituency before, last represented by Tory former cabinet minister Damian Hinds.

She said: ‘It's quite interesting, people come in and talk to you about how nice it is to have it in a pub.

‘It's different, you can have a drink and a packet of crisps while you're here.

‘But I think people will vote in this election regardless – it's an important one.’

