Here's the proposed route of the cables through Portsmouth for the Aquind Interconnector

If a plan is approved by the government, cables will be laid through Portsmouth to transport energy from France to an electrical interconnector at Lovedean.

In some areas, such as the Milton allotments, tunnelling will be used to prevent disruption. However, current plans will see trenches dug along Bransbury Park to install the cables.

Aquind Interconnector

This is the current proposed route:

The cable will come ashore at Eastney Beach, near Fraser Range

It will pass under the caravan park and car park behind Fraser Range

Along Fort Cumberland Road to Bransbury Park

Through Bransbury Park near the skate park

Under the Milton allotments

Along Furze Lane

Through Milton Common

Along Eastern Road

Under Langstone Harbour where the Eastern Road bridge is

Under the A27

Through Farlington Playing Fields

An Aquind spokesman said: 'Through ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including the city council, we are working to refine the cable route with a particular focus on minimising the impacts associated with the installation of the underground cables.

'We are in the process of assessing all relevant environmental impacts so that the project can be developed to minimises these as far as practically achievable.'

It is planned a development consent order application will be made to the secretary of state at the end of this year.