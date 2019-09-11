Here's the proposed route of the cables through Portsmouth for the Aquind Interconnector

If a plan is approved by the government, cables will be laid through Portsmouth to transport energy from France to an electrical interconnector at Lovedean.
In some areas, such as the Milton allotments, tunnelling will be used to prevent disruption. However, current plans will see trenches dug along Bransbury Park to install the cables.
This is the current proposed route:
The cable will come ashore at Eastney Beach, near Fraser Range
It will pass under the caravan park and car park behind Fraser Range
Along Fort Cumberland Road to Bransbury Park
Through Bransbury Park near the skate park
Under the Milton allotments
Along Furze Lane
Through Milton Common
Along Eastern Road
Under Langstone Harbour where the Eastern Road bridge is
Under the A27
Through Farlington Playing Fields
An Aquind spokesman said: 'Through ongoing engagement with stakeholders, including the city council, we are working to refine the cable route with a particular focus on minimising the impacts associated with the installation of the underground cables.
'We are in the process of assessing all relevant environmental impacts so that the project can be developed to minimises these as far as practically achievable.'
It is planned a development consent order application will be made to the secretary of state at the end of this year.