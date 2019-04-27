Here’s what’s being planned in Portsmouth, Havant, Fareham and Gosport

Have your say

These are some of the recent planning applications across the area.

PORTSMOUTH

Charles Dickens: Construction of a new lift shaft at the Royal Maritime Club in Queen Street; Mr C Henry.

St Jude: Reinstatement of lower ground floor window to front elevation at Portsmouth High School for Girls at 25 Kent Road.

St Thomas: Construction of a part-single-storey, part two-storey rear and side extension with a pitched roof at 17 St Andrews Road; Mr Kevin Hall.

HAVANT

Hart Plain: Hampshire County Council application for the replacement of a single classroom building with a double modular classroom building at Rachel Madocks School, Eagle Avenue; Mr M Shefferd.

Stakes: Proposed construction of one three-bedroom house with access from Stakes Hill Road, on land behind 43 Elizabeth Road; Mr J Gill.

Hayling West: Replacement of main roof hip ends with gable ends and extension of existing front dormer and raising of rear roof at 21 Manor Way; Mr and Mrs Sizer.

FAREHAM

Fareham East: Change of use from light industrial to residential at 45 Hartlands Road; Mr Graham Moyse.

Portchester East: Construction of boardroom/education building with an outside seating area, relocation of existing toilet portacabin, and the construction of additional toilet portacabin at Wicor Recreation Ground; A F C Portchester.

Warsash: External alterations to include first floor extension, front balcony, alterations to the roof, installation of render and cladding and replacement fenestration at 4 Passage Lane; Mr Joe Barry.

GOSPORT

Alverstoke: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 7 The Avenue; Mr and Mrs Digby.

Leesland: Construction of a single-storey rear extension at 57 Richmond Road; Ms Caroline Atkinson.