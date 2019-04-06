Here’s what’s being planned in your area

Here are some of the planning applications that have been lodged recently across Portsmouth, Gosport, Fareham and Havant.

HAVANT

Denmead: Construction of a single-storey extension at 23 Home Mead; Mrs C Figg.

Hayling West: Construction of a single-storey side and rear extension with a timber car port to the side, at 23 Brights Lane; Mr M Swenson.

Hart Plain: Construction of a single-storey front extension with side dormers and a raised roof to provide first-floor accommodation at 135 Silverdale Drive; Mr and Mrs Rob Farr.

FAREHAM

Fareham West: Construction of a single-storey side extension at 19 Blackbrook Park Avenue; Meon Building Designs.

Park Gate: Two-storey front and side extension and single-storey rear extension at 28 Woodthorpe Gardens; Mr & Mrs M Owens.

Portchester East: Construction of a single-storey rear conservatory at 22 Pewit View; Mr & Mrs Last.

Titchfield Common: Construction of a single-storey rear extension following the demolition of the existing porch at 293 Warsash Road; Mr Waterman.

PORTSMOUTH

Central Southsea: Single-storey rear extension (after demolition of conservatory) at 22 Rochester Road; Jo Scrivener.

Copnor: Single-storey rear extension at 7 Aylen Road; Mrs Martin.

Drayton and Farlington: Two-storey side extension; single-storey rear extension; realignment of windows and cladding to all elevations at 12 Osprey Close; Mr & Mrs Clacey.

St Thomas: Removal of section of roof to facilitate construction of roof terrace at 106 Penny Street; Mr & Mrs Anthony and Amanda Stewart.

GOSPORT

Alverstoke: Single-storey rear extension at 20 Gale Moor Avenue; Mr & Mrs Lewis.

Anglesey: Demolition of former sick bay and dental care centre, Fort Blockhouse, Haslar Road; Mr Miles or Martin Ralph Group.

Town: Construction of six-storey block of flats, with 12 one-bedroom and 29 two-bedroom homes, and car parking at former Crewsaver Building, north of Harbour Road; Ms Laura Mitchell – Primadore Limited.