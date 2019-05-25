Have your say

Up to 40,000 people will be heading to South Central Festival this weekend for the festival's first event.

Headliners for the two-day festival each day include rapper Sean Paul, pop icon Boy George and singer-songwriter Craig David.

While thousands of people will be having fun at the festival, for those living in the area around the festival site – King George V Playing Field in Cosham – the event brings a high noise volume and a huge increase in visitors.

When does the festival start and finish each day?

The music at the festival begins at midday on both Saturday and Sunday, including acts on the main stage.

On Saturday the last act on the main stage is Craig David, who begins his set at 10pm.

Boy George is the headline act on Sunday, and will be on the main stage from 8.45pm.

The festival site is closed at midnight each day, with many festival-goers heading to the event campsite in Farlington.

What are the rules on alcohol?

All visitors to the festival must be at least 18 years old, with ID being checked by security at the festival entrance.

Alcohol is not allowed to be bought onto the site, but there are bars inside that people can buy alcohol (and non-alcholic drinks) from.

What are the noise limits?

As was the case with Mutiny (the event’s predecessor), the event should not exceed 90 decibels between 10am and 11pm one metre from any 'noise sensitive premises.'

And between 11pm and midnight it should not go over 66 decibels.

Promoters will have to 'aim to comply' with noise restrictions at the new event rather than face having their licence revoked if they fail to meet them, the same condition that was set for its predecessor Mutiny Festival since 2017.