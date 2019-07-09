Here's why Fareham MP Suella Braverman voted against the abortion amendment law

Fareham MP, Suella Braverman, was the only local politician not to back last nights amendment bill to extend abortion access to Northern Ireland.

Abortion has remained illegal in Northern Ireland, except for cases where the woman's health was judged to be ‘at risk’. On Tuesday night, 332 MPs backed the proposed amendment from Labour's Stella Creasy - a majority 233 votes.

Suella was one of 99 MPs who voted against the amendment. She has responded by saying that her vote isn't in protest of abortion laws, but because she believes it is something that should be dealt with by the Northern Ireland Assembly.

Suella said: 'I don’t favour the current law on abortion in Northern Ireland and I also support gay marriage, but I feel that these are matters which should be dealt with by the devolved assembly and the Northern Irish Executive. This is a fundamental principle of our Union and our constitution: this is a matter for Northern Ireland, not Parliament. My vote against the amendments were against an attempt to override the will of Northern Ireland rather than the principle of abortion or gay marriage.'

Due to being on maternity Suella’s vote was cast by proxy by Wycombe MP, Steve Baker.