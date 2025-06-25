High court quashes planning consent for Hayling Island wedding venue

Tournerbury Woods

A community group has won a legal battle against Havant Borough Council over plans for a wedding and events venue in the protected woodland of Tournerbury Woods, Hayling Island.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The group, Save Tournerbury Woods (STW), launched a Judicial Review challenging the council’s 2023 decision to grant planning permission for the venue, which sits within a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) and the Chichester Harbour Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

STW initially faced setbacks earlier this year when a judge rejected their application for a Judicial Review, describing the council’s omission of the planning documents as a “technical breach” that did not affect the validity of the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, in July 2024, a second judge overturned that ruling and allowed the group to proceed.

In a significant development, the council admitted during High Court proceedings that it had acted unlawfully by failing to consider two key planning documents — the Chichester Harbour AONB Supplemental Planning Document and the Chichester Harbour Management Plan.

The High Court has now quashed the planning consent, sending the application back to the council to be reconsidered.

As previously reported, the wedding venue had been operating without planning permission for ten years before the council granted consent in September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A spokesperson for Havant Borough Council said: “Havant Borough Council and the Tournerbury Woods wedding venue have agreed to discontinue court proceedings over the venue’s planning permission and instead return the matter to council’s planning committee.”

“Rather than continue the case through the High Court, all parties have agreed and signed a consent order which quashes the venue’s current planning permission. This means that the venue must apply to the council for fresh planning permission, and their application will go through the standard process.

“While the new planning application is being submitted and considered, the council will not take planning enforcement action. This is standard practice when planning permission has been in place before and when no harm is being caused.”