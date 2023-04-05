News you can trust since 1877
Home Secretary and Fareham MP Suella Braverman and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond to fight it out for new Fareham and Waterlooville seat

Home Secretary Suella Braverman is due to face fellow Conservative Flick Drummond in a party vote on Wednesday as the two contest selection for a proposed new constituency of Fareham and Waterlooville.

By Tom Morton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 12:10 BST

Constituency boundary changes will see the two Hampshire MPs compete to represent the Conservatives for the proposed new seat at the next election.

Mrs Braverman, the MP for Fareham, and Mrs Drummond, the MP for Meon Valley, will face a vote of eligible local members, with the result expected on Wednesday evening.

Fareham MP Suella Braverman, left, and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond who will fight it out for the newly created Fareham and Waterlooville seat as the Meon Valley seat disappears under Boundary Commission reformsFareham MP Suella Braverman, left, and Meon Valley MP Flick Drummond who will fight it out for the newly created Fareham and Waterlooville seat as the Meon Valley seat disappears under Boundary Commission reforms
A number of constituency changes have been proposed across the UK as part of the 2023 boundary review.

The review started in January 2021, and its final recommendations are due to be presented by July 1 this year, with changes expected before the next election.

The Boundary Commission for England has closed its ‘final consultation’ and is considering the feedback received.

Its plans would remove the existing Meon Valley and Fareham constituencies, and the two MPs are competing for the newly proposed constituency.

Mrs Drummond represented Portsmouth South between 2015 and 2017, and has represented Meon Valley since 2019.

Mrs Braverman has represented Fareham since 2015.

Commentators have dubbed the contest ‘the Battle of Waterlooville’.

