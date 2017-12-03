Homes ‘could destroy our little village’

THEY want their community to stay as it is – but under a council’s plans, that may not happen.

The people behind the Facebook group Save Warsash organised a protest march yesterday, in protest of Fareham Borough Council’s draft local plan.

It's our future - youngsters at the protest make their feelings known (171649_006)

Under the draft local plan, 800 new homes would be constructed by the end of 2036.

Members of the group believe that although there is a need for housing, Warsash is not in a position to sustain 800 new residents.

Rachel Follett said: ‘There’s a lot of people that are going to be affected by Fareham Borough Council’s plans.

‘We all understand that homes need to be built but this is just too much for Warsash.

The protesters march through Warsash (171649_007)

‘The light at the end of the tunnel for us is that the council’s local plan is still in its draft phase, so there is still time to bring about change and we want to help make that happen.

‘Put simply, we do not have the infrastructure in place for a project of this magnitude to be a success.

‘Our schools and doctors are already under enough pressure as it is – my fear is that it would not only destroy the feel of our little village, but would do major damage to the infrastructure that is currently in place.’

But leader of Fareham Borough Council, Cllr Sean Woodward, says that housing must be build due to government requirements.

He said: ‘I grew up in Warash, so it is close to my heart.

‘But we have been given these instructions by the government, so there really can’t be much argument.

‘These homes won’t all be built at the same time – it is a gradual process until 2036.

‘We are also using as many brownfields sites as we can, so that the land that people currently use isn’t lost.

‘I fully respect their views, but there’s no question that these homes will be built.’