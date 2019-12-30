Hope for £50m Portsmouth high street boost as detailed regeneration plans still to be submitted

CITY leaders are still hopeful Portsmouth's high streets could be transformed with a cash boost of up to £50m.

It comes as the government announced the first winners of its high street task force fund, which will see 14 high streets in the UK given £25m each to help small business owners.

No city streets were named on the list as detailed bids for both Commercial Road and Fratton Road have yet to be submitted by Portsmouth City Council. They will be submitted for a later round of funding.

The council's deputy leader, Councillor Steve Pitt, said: 'Any investment in the city is always welcome and we are still working out the detailed plans for regeneration.'

Commercial Road and Fratton Road were shortlisted for the government's future high street fund in August this year.

Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan said: 'I am pleased Commercial Road and Fratton Road have been earmarked for potential investment and backed the bid to government.

'I won't rest until ministers and the council secure a brighter future for our shopping areas and protect Portsmouth jobs.'

The high streets task fund comes from a £1bn pot which will help around 100 areas.

In July this year Commercial Road and Fratton Road were rejected for the first phase of the funding.

Areas that will benefit from the first lot of funding announced this week include Thornton Heath in Croydon, Swinton town centre in Salford and Aldershot town centre.