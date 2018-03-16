House price ‘starting to slow’ in region

THE growth in house prices is starting to slow, according to statistics.

Figures compiled by The Sunday Times in association with Habito shows a slow down in house prices.

The news comes as The Sunday Times releases its list of Best Places to Live, with Petersfield being listed for the south east due to its low house prices for starter homes.

Habito CEO Daniel Hegarty said: ‘House price growth in the south east is now starting to slow, which could be good news for first-time buyers.

‘While The Sunday Times Best Places to Live looks beyond house prices, we know that the process of getting a mortgage means that finding a dream home can be a nightmare.’

The Sunday Times’ home editor Helen Davies said: ‘There is much to celebrate, and Britain is scattered with thriving towns and villages, cool cities and suburbs, though people may be surprised how many traditional favourites haven’t made the cut in 2018.’

For more information go to thesundaytimes.co.uk/bestplacestolive