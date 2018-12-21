How Portsmouth residents can now recycle Tetra Pak cartons 

PORTSMOUTH council has taken another step towards a greener city, with the opening of its first carton recycling bank.

On Thursday councillors officially unveiled a new bin at the Asda in Fratton which allows for the recycling of cartons for a range of products including milk, soups and juice, also known as Tetra Paks.

Cllr Dave Ashmore, the council's head of environment, was hopeful it would boost recycling in the city. 'I'm delighted we have opened a carton recycling bank and hope it proves popular with residents,' he said.

'We want to offer people as many opportunities as possible to recycle and this is a big step in the right direction.

'We're aiming to keep increasing the range of products that can be recycled in the city and make it easier for residents to get involved, and we'll be announcing more carton recycling banks in the new year.'

The recycling point at Asda also boasts banks for glass, metal, textiles and plastic bottles.

Earlier this year Portsmouth City Council introduced new black bins for general waste in a bid to reduce the amount of rubbish left out for weekly collections.

This came after Portsmouth City Council was named as the 10th worst authority, out of 350 in the UK, for green waste, with only 24.7 per cent of all the city’s rubbish recycled in 2016 and 2017.

In comparison some local councils were recycling more than 65 per cent of their waste.

At home Portsmouth residents can use their green bins to recycle plastic bottles, paper, cardboard and metal including food tins, aerosol cans, drinks cans.

There are various recycling points across the city for materials such as glass, textiles, batteries, plastic bottles and plastic carrier bags.

It is thought there could be 10 more carton recycling points set up in Portsmouth next year.