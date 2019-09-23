How to have your say on Portsmouth City Council's budget

RESIDENTS and businesses have been asked to help shape the future of the council's finances.

A consultation has been launched to gather comments and suggestions on how to generate income and make savings.

A total of £7.5m in efficiencies and savings is needed between 2020 and 2023 to ensure Portsmouth City Council stays in the black.

Deputy leader, Councillor Steve Pitt, was hopeful as many people as possible would take part.

He said: 'We're really keen to find out how local residents think we can continue to work even more efficiently but also keen to hear from residents and businesses about the areas they think we need to be focusing on in the future.'

Last year more than 3,000 people took part in the budget consultation.

An online survey can be found on Portsmouth City Council's website by searching 'budget consultation.' The closing date is October 28.

Paper copies can be requested by calling 023 9282 2251.