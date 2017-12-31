Humanitarian crisis could become ‘even bleaker’ says Portsmouth MP

Have your say

BRITAIN will provide a £21 million boost to an emergency aid fund amid warnings 2018 could be ‘even bleaker’ than this year for humanitarian crises, Portsmouth North’s MP has warned.

International Development Secretary Penny Mordaunt’s warning came as she confirmed the support for the United Nations’ Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF).

The money is expected to help provide food, critical health services, clean water and sanitation to millions of people, according to the Department for International Development (Dfid).

Ms Mordaunt, who took up the post in November, said: ‘While 2017 was a year of harrowing humanitarian crises, the truth is 2018 could be even bleaker.

‘When we see suffering, we instinctively want to help. Britons are big-hearted, open-minded and far-sighted - qualities that define a great nation.

Dfid said the UK provided £55 million as part of its CERF core funding in 2017, with the additional £21 million available from January 1.