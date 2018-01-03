Inspector rejects plans to build 22 homes in Swanwick - to protect dormice

PLANS to build 22 homes on countryside land have been rejected on appeal — partly to protect dormice.

Foreman Homes had put in an application to Fareham Borough Council for the development at Rookery Avenue, in Swanwick.

The council refused the proposal, a decision that was appealed. But after considering all the evidence both for and against the 22 homes, a government inspector has rejected the plans.

The inspector said the development would ‘cause unacceptable harm to the character and appearance of the area’ and would result in the loss of 5,000 sq m of dormouse habitat.

Fareham council leader Councillor Sean Woodward said: ‘This decision is made despite the council not having a five-year supply of land for housing and is therefore very important.

‘It means that where we can demonstrate potential harm to sites which are not allocated in our local plans we can still successfully defend planning committee refusals at appeal.’