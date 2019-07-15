Jeremy Corbyn appoints Portsmouth's Stephen Morgan to opposition frontbench

AN MP has been appointed as a shadow minister.

Portsmouth South's Stephen Morgan took up the role in the shdow communities secretary's team, his office announced yesterday.

Mr Morgan has 15 years' experience as a local council officer, including as head of community engagement for the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea between 2008-2015.

He was elected as a councillor at Portsmouth City Council, where he previously worked as an officer, in 2017 before being elected as Portsmouth South MP in 2017.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn said: ‘I’m pleased to announce Stephen Morgan as our new shadow minister for communities and welcome him to our frontbench.’

Mr Morgan said: ‘For too long cities like Portsmouth and others across this nation have been neglected and forgotten. Our communities have been stripped of assets, hitting the poorest hardest.’