Jeremy Kyle guests and Love Island stars to appear before MPs after death of Portsmouth man Steve Dymond

STARS from the hit TV series Love Island will stand alongside guests from The Jeremy Kyle Show as MPs investigate the problems with reality TV.

ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show in May following the death of participant Steve Dymond, who was found dead in a Portsmouth flat.

Steve Dymond's funeral was held in June. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency

A father-of-one, Mr Dymond died around a week after reportedly failing a love-cheat lie detector test on Kyle's confrontational daytime programme.

The construction worker was found in his room in Grafton Street, Buckland, on May 9 after splitting from on-off fiancee Jane Callaghan.

Dwayne Davison and Robert Gregory, who appeared on Kyle's show, will talk to MPs on the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee.

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed by ITV shortly after Mr Dymond's death. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Former Love Island stars Chris Williamson, Marcel Somerville and Yewande Biala will also talk to MPs.

They will discuss the role of producers ‘in influencing the behaviour of participants, the mental health support provided to participants and whether recent reforms have gone far enough’, according to MPs.

Love Island has come under increased scrutiny over the aftercare it offers following the deaths of former contestants Sophie Gradon and Mike Thalassitis.

Jeremy Kyle himself is working on a new show for ITV. He has also been asked to appear before MPs but has not yet done so.

The committee session will take place at 2.30pm on Wednesday, September 4.