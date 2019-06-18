Jeremy Kyle snubs MPs over inquiry into axed show as he declines invitation to give evidence

TELEVISION presenter Jeremy Kyle has snubbed MPs invitation to give evidence about his axed show.

The ITV host saw his titular show cancelled earlier this year following the death of Portsmouth man Steve Dymond, 63, who died after filming an episode of the programme.

Jeremy Kyle has snubbed MPs request to give evidence. Picture: ITV

Mr Kyle had been invited to give evidence before the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport sub-committee next week alongside other representatives from ITV.

Damian Collins MP, chairman of the committee, announced today that the former host of the Jeremy Kyle Show has ‘declined’ the invite.

READ MORE: Jeremy Kyle called to face MPs

Speaking before the sub-committee’s meeting on disinformation earlier, he said: ‘I would just like to make a short statement giving an update on the select committees enquiry on reality television.

'The Jeremy Kyle Show is an important programme we will be looking at as part of the enquiry into reality television.

'We believe Jeremy Kyle himself should be an important witness to that as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it.

'We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week.’

Steve Dymond's funeral was held at Kingston Cemetery in Portsmouth. Picture: Jordan Pettitt/Solent News & Photo Agency

The MP for Folkestone and Hythe added: ‘We believe Mr Kyle is an important witness to the committee and its work and we will be pursuing this matter with Mr Kyle's representatives to see if we can find a date when he will appear or to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear and we will make a statement once those discusions have concluded.'

READ MORE: Emotial tributes paid to Jeremy Kyle guest found dead in Portsmouth flat

The Jeremy Kyle Show was axed last month following the death of Mr Dymond, whose body was discovered in his room at a flat in Grafton Street, Buckland, on May 9.

Mr Dymond had appeared on the show where he took a lie-detector test to convince fiancee Jane Callaghan he had not been unfaithful, but the pair split after he failed it.

His funeral was held at Kingston Cemetery on Thursday.