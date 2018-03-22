Labour guns for more seats in Portsmouth as party reveals manifesto

ELECTION pledges have been set out as Labour today reveals a manifesto which they hope will see them clinch their biggest-ever election win in Portsmouth.

The party have unveiled what they plan to do if they can take power on Portsmouth City Council in the May 3 election.

It comes off the back of a landmark victory in last year’s snap election, which saw group leader Councillor Stephen Morgan topple Tory MP Flick Drummond from her Portsmouth South seat.

Fielding 14 candidates in all, the party is gunning to take seats and votes from both the Tories and the Lib Dems.

Nick Hopper, group secretary, said: ‘We’re hoping, as we would, that every seat is winnable. We’re well-organised as far as backroom staff are concerned, we have got the manpower to pick up seats and we have got some great candidates.’

The party’s 14-page manifesto is targeting 10 key areas, with its top two being reducing homelessness and housing need while cutting the city’s carbon footprint, increasing recycling and cutting pollution.

The party hopes to boost the economy, supporting small and medium businesses, while pledging to increase full-time skilled employment and developing social spaces and business hubs.

Labour also vowed to regenerate areas in Fratton, North End, Cosham and Southsea’s Albert Road.

Other key manifesto points include:

n Making public transport cheaper

n Implementing a new cycling plan

n Improving access to the city’s arts and heritage attractions

n Boosting access to nurseries

n Reducing inequalities in health, wellbeing and life expectancy in the city

n Working with police to cut crime

n Improving insulation in homes and businesses

n Refocusing social care to work with families and stop children going into care

Labour leader Cllr Morgan said: ‘People on the doorstep are telling us the Tories have run our city for too long.

‘They’re tired of petty squabbling in the council chamber between Conservatives and Lib Dems. With the crises we see in our public services, we need a council who can offer our city grown-up and ambitious leadership.

‘Portsmouth Labour has a positive plan for our great city and candidates who will always put the people of Portsmouth first.’