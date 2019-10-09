Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn visits Hampshire

THE leader of the Labour Party Jeremy Corbyn has been in Hampshire today – but remained ever-focused on the issue of Brexit.

Mr Corbyn visited the site of the decommissioned Fawley Power Station in Chilling – where some people had campaigned for the IFA2 interconnector with France to be built, rather than its current site in Lee-on-the-Solent.

There, he was asked about the news that Parliament will be sitting on Saturday, October 19.

He said it would be an opportunity for MPs to press prime minister Boris Johnson to comply with the so-called Benn Act, requiring him to seek a further Brexit delay if there is no agreement at the summit.

He said: ‘The prime minister has an opportunity on October 19 to announce that he has obeyed the law, signed the letter, and sent it off to Brussels to ask for the extension which will give us time to work out a sensible relationship with Europe.

‘The idea that the prime minister will break the law yet again is something that needs to be borne in mind, here.

‘We will do everything we can in parliament, including legislating if necessary, to ensure that parliament makes that application to obey the EU number two act, which is the one that prevents us going into a no deal crash out on October 31.’

Mr Corbyn also discussed how Labour's investment in green energy would create jobs and benefit coastal communities.

Mr Johnson has repeatedly insisted that while he will abide by the law, Brexit will happen on October 31, with or without a deal.