Here are some of the latest planning applications in your area this week.

For the full list of applications in your council area go to the relevant council website.

Applications in Portsmouth

Cosham: Construction of six dwelling houses with associated parking and refuse storage at Moat Club, Salisbury Road; Mr Steven Knight.

St Thomas: Construction of single-storey rear extension, first-floor rear terraced balcony and change of use from garage to studio at 35 Great Southsea Street; Ms Joanna Bird.

Paulsgrove: Construction of Power and Cooling Infrastructure Building with associated ancillary works to include localised below ground trenching works at Portsdown Technology Park, Southwick Road; Mr Alex Morton.

Applications in Gosport

Lee West: Construction of rear balcony at 8B Elmore Road; Mr M Kendall.

Anglesey: Retention of timber outbuilding adjoining listed building and retention of replacement wall at 16 Bury Road; Mr Ray Bezani.

Applications in Fareham

Fareham East: Conversion of building to form one house and two flats and retail unit with associated refuse and cycle storage at 15 West Street; Mr Nasir Ali.

Hill Head: First-floor extension to the side and rear at 11 Osborne View Road; Mr and Mrs Williams.

Warsash: Bounday fence 1.8m high adjacent to the highway at 10 Hamble Close; Mr Austyn Follett.

Stubbington: Two-storey rear extension and front porch extension at 14 Sumar Close; Mr and Mrs Fronda.

Applications in Havant

Hayling East: Removal of existing conservatory and erection of rear extension including lantern rooflight at 33 Bracklesham Road; Jean Worner.

Waterloo: Loft conversion, alterations to side roof from hip to gable, rear dormer and cladding to first floor at 3 Bernina Close; Mr M Mendoza.

Purbrook: Garage conversion to create playroom/study at 5 Ladybridge Road; Mrs C L Hill