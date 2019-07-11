Lib Dem leader hopeful praises work to build more council homes in Portsmouth

‘I’D like to see more councils doing this’ – MP Ed Davey praised the work of Portsmouth City Council after visiting a site for new housing in the city.

The Lib Dem leadership hopeful was shown around the grounds of the former Southsea Community Centre, which will make way for 29 new council homes during a visit to the city yesterday.

Lib Dem leader candidate Ed Davey chats to Councillor Darren Sanders (left), and Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson during a visit to a new city build in Somers Town.'Picture Ian Hargreaves (100719-06)

Portsmouth City Council’s housing boss Councillor Darren Sanders explained what the Somers Town development will be used for. ‘We are hoping to get people into these homes next year,’ he said. ‘They will be for people living in B&Bs or at risk of being made homeless.

READ MORE: Davey ‘alarmed’ by cost of no-deal Brexit to Portsmouth

‘There are five sites we are currently looking at, which would mean a total of 200 homes we are planning in the city.’

Recent figures revealed no new social or affordable homes were started in the city last year.

Cll Sanders added: ‘The problem is it does take a long time for these things to get done, especially with all the planning.’

Mr Davey praised the work being done. He said: ‘I think the Lib Dem council here in Portsmouth is doing an amazing job in trying to tackle all the housing challenges that are here in the city.

‘By building new council homes they’re taking people out of B&Bs, giving families and children a much better option for housing. I’d like to see more councils doing this, investing in quality affordable council housing to make sure we give people a real chance in life.’