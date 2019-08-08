A LIBERAL Democrat leader last night refused to rule out striking up a deal with the Green Party during the next election.

Councillor Gerald Vernon-Jackson admitted he was open to the idea of a Remain alliance in the city, come the next General Election.

His comment came amid speculation a no-confidence vote could be called next month, triggering an election.

Speaking to The News over whether he would agree a pact with the Greens in the city, Cllr Vernon-Jackson said: ‘It’s clearly sensible for us to work together. I would be open to that if the Greens approach us.

‘I’m sure there are discussions going on at a national level over this. It’s not something we could decide here.’

Last week the Liberal Democrats scored a victory over the Tories during a by-election in Brecon and Radnorshire constituency.

The Green Party decided not to stand candidates in the Welsh seat to maximise votes for Lib Dem Jane Dodds, who won. ​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​