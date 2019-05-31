Liberal democrats hold Gosport council seat following death of 'much-loved' councillor

Have your say

RESIDENTS in Gosport have been voting in a by-election following the death of a ‘much-loved’ councillor earlier this year.

Austin Hicks, who represented the Brockhurst ward, died following a battle with a long-term illness.

A by-election was held yesterday to fill the vacancy on Gosport Borough Council and the results have now been announced.

The Liberal Democrats have held the seat in the Brockhurst ward, with candidate Siobhan Mitchell-Smith winning 52 per cent of the vote.

Here are the full results from the Gosport by-election:

- Siobhan Mitchell – Liberal Democrats – 488 votes – 52 per cent

- Pecs Uluiviti – Conservative – 214 votes – 23 per cent

- Simon James Bellord – British Union & Sovereignty Party – 165 votes – 17 per cent

- Kirsty Anne Smillie – Labour – 80 votes – 8 per cent

The total turnout for the by-election was 25.85 per cent.

Speaking following the death of Cllr Hicks earlier this year, the leader of Gosport’s Liberal Democrats Cllr Peter Chegwyn said: ‘I’ve known Austin for 35 years and would say he was one of my best friends.

‘He was greatly respect by all who knew him and didn’t have a single enemy in the world.

‘Austin was loved and was very hard-working – it's still a huge shock to us all.

‘I've spoken to his wife Carol and his family and everyone is absolutely devastated.’