Liberal Democrats leader visits Portsmouth ahead of council elections

The leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Vince Cable today visited Portsmouth to launch the party’s manifesto ahead of the city council elections.

Accompanied by Portsmouth Lib Dem councillors and candidates, Sir Vince was shown areas in Tipner that councillors in the group have pledged to regenerate as part of their manifesto.

They also promised to tackle homelessness, crime and air pollution.

Sir Vince praised the efforts of Portsmouth Liberal Democrats.

He said: ‘They have worked around the clock and they have made some really good decisions such as investing in the ferry port.’

Sir Vince was hopeful the party could gain seats in the upcoming election in May.

He added: ‘I think first of all that we are one of the major parties that actually believes in local government.

‘We have record numbers of members. It is very important to think that we could get back into power.’

Fiona Callingham, Local Democracy Reporting Service