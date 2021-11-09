Fareham Borough Council offices.

The licence was handed to Lisa Edwards Hairdressing and Coffee Lounge.

Fareham Borough Council granted the premises licence for live music and the sale of alcohol at the hairdresser/cafe at 177 West Street, Fareham.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally set up as a hair salon, the owner installed a coffee lounge at the front of the shop to sell hot drinks and food.

The owner, Lisa Edwards, said the licence will be used to create more of a community spirit on West Street.

‘My intentions to turn it into a bar scenario would be just on the weekend, with 2-3 hours of live music on a Sunday afternoon when the salon would be closed.' she said.

‘I’ll be focusing on small groups, trying to get more community spirit going.

‘I would want to open it up to the public, to allow them to come in, but the clientèle that I'm trying to encourage would not be the sort of people that would not be in the Fareham town centre as a normal pub scenario.

‘I’m trying to go for a higher range of wines and craft beers, I won’t be offering happy hours and stuff like that.

'We’ve got a good Frank Sinatra and Dean Martin type act, they’ve had a few gigs at the gaiety bar.

'There’s a couple of lads that are doing Blur music, they’re two brothers one does the drums and the other does the guitar.

'Dan, who’s a barber here, is also a DJ so he wants to do 70’s music, that type of thing.'

SEE ALSO: How City MPs voted over raw sewage debate

Councillors considered an objection submitted by a resident who was concerned about loud music causing disruptions.

Councillor Michael Ford, chair of the licensing panel said: ‘The objection raised was speculative as to what might occur if the licence was granted.

‘Having heard all the evidence the panel has determined to grant the licence as set out in the application.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron