Litter warning as Portsmouth council reveals nine tonnes of waste removed from Southsea Common

LITTER-BUGS in the city could be hit with hefty fines to avoid a repeat of the bank holiday weekend’s mammoth clean-up.

Almost nine tonnes of litter, or 17 van-loads, was collected from Southsea Common last weekend in behaviour dubbed by Portsmouth South MP Stephen Morgan as ‘completely unacceptable.’

Litter left on Southsea Common over the May Bank Holiday. Credit: David Jones

Now the leader of Portsmouth City Council has warned people of the clampdown, that could see them face fines costing hundreds of pounds.

Cllr Donna Jones said: ‘We really want people to enjoy the seafront and the common, and relax after a hard week at work. But we don’t expect to have to pick up after them.

‘Simply getting up and leaving all your rubbish behind is not acceptable.

‘If you can’t take it home, then please put it in a bin. And if the bin’s full, then just put your bag near the bin.

Bins surrounded by stacks of rubbish near the West Beach car park on Hayling Island

‘If this situation continues then all I can say is: we’re watching you, and our only option will be to ramp up our enforcement action.

‘We have people out and about with powers to give out instant penalties of up to £75. If you end up in court the fines can go into the hundreds of pounds.’

Council workers on litter duty at Southsea Common worked from 6.30am to 7.30pm over the weekend, but cleaning up the area and nearby sites took all available staff until the end of Tuesday.

Cllr Jones added: ‘Our staff are excellent and worked to clear up the mess people left behind. But we all need to play our part.’