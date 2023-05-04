News you can trust since 1877
BREAKING
Live

Live updates from election night as counts start in Portsmouth and Havant

The country – or at least most of it – has gone to the polls today.

By Tom Morton
Published 4th May 2023, 22:27 BST
Updated 4th May 2023, 22:27 BST

Several areas have chosen to hold their counts on Friday but many, including Portsmouth and Havant, have plumped for the traditional ‘start at 10pm and finish in the early hours routine’.

Here we’ll bring you the action from the counts as it happens, plus a full results list from each area and reaction and analysis.

No polls in Fareham and Gosport this year – they are on the fourth, fallow year of the election cycle which sees ballots held in three out of every four years.

Ballot boxes are being delivered to countersBallot boxes are being delivered to counters
LIVE: Portsmouth and Hampshire local elections 2023

00:42 BST

It’s going to start getting interesting soon

00:03 BST

No seats announced yet in Portsmouth or Havant. The night is but young, though

23:47 BST

Fair to say national politics hasn’t had its most glorious 12 months ever - and sadly disaffection with the government trickles down to a local level

23:44 BST

Here’s what Havant Borough Council’s leader has made of this year’s campaign

Havant's Conservative council leader says national politics has hindered campaigning

National controversies have made local Conservative campaigns ‘more difficult than I remember’, the Havant Borough Council leader has said.

23:40 BST

The scene in Havant

23:11 BST

Here’s the first take from our man in Portsmouth

Early signs at Portsmouth local elections count is that council will still not have majority party

It seems unlikely that Portsmouth City Council will end the night with any single party having a majority, continuing a trend that has seen it left under no overall control for 18 years since the turn of the millennium.

23:09 BST

Looking like a low-turnout year

22:54 BST

Portsmouth City Council’s make-up in a nice colourful diagram

22:53 BST

The slow but sure job

The count at Havant Borough Council Picture: Sarah StandingThe count at Havant Borough Council Picture: Sarah Standing
22:48 BSTUpdated 22:58 BST

What the national picture means locally

In Portsmouth, the anticipated national Tory collapse means the Lib Dems will be hoping to take overall control of the council, which has not had an overall majority (for any party) for several years. However, this hope may be stymied by the rise of the Portsmouth Independents Party which has been increasing its influence at each recent election.

In Havant, the truest blue of true blue authorities (currently 33 Conservative councillors, two Labour and one Independent with two vacant seats) it will be interesting to see how many seats are lost - or whether it can buck the trend.

