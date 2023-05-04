Live updates from election night as counts start in Portsmouth and Havant
The country – or at least most of it – has gone to the polls today.
Several areas have chosen to hold their counts on Friday but many, including Portsmouth and Havant, have plumped for the traditional ‘start at 10pm and finish in the early hours routine’.
Here we’ll bring you the action from the counts as it happens, plus a full results list from each area and reaction and analysis.
No polls in Fareham and Gosport this year – they are on the fourth, fallow year of the election cycle which sees ballots held in three out of every four years.
It’s going to start getting interesting soon
No seats announced yet in Portsmouth or Havant. The night is but young, though
Fair to say national politics hasn’t had its most glorious 12 months ever - and sadly disaffection with the government trickles down to a local level
Here’s what Havant Borough Council’s leader has made of this year’s campaign
Havant's Conservative council leader says national politics has hindered campaigning
National controversies have made local Conservative campaigns ‘more difficult than I remember’, the Havant Borough Council leader has said.
The scene in Havant
Here’s the first take from our man in Portsmouth
Early signs at Portsmouth local elections count is that council will still not have majority party
It seems unlikely that Portsmouth City Council will end the night with any single party having a majority, continuing a trend that has seen it left under no overall control for 18 years since the turn of the millennium.
Looking like a low-turnout year
Portsmouth City Council’s make-up in a nice colourful diagram
The slow but sure job
What the national picture means locally
In Portsmouth, the anticipated national Tory collapse means the Lib Dems will be hoping to take overall control of the council, which has not had an overall majority (for any party) for several years. However, this hope may be stymied by the rise of the Portsmouth Independents Party which has been increasing its influence at each recent election.
In Havant, the truest blue of true blue authorities (currently 33 Conservative councillors, two Labour and one Independent with two vacant seats) it will be interesting to see how many seats are lost - or whether it can buck the trend.