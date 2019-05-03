Have your say

A number of voters took to social media to boast about spoiling their ballot papers in the local elections, with many referencing a disillusionment with Brexit.

People shared images of voting slips with messages including ‘Get May out’, ‘Brexit betrayal’ and ‘Traitors’ written across them.

Handout photo taken with permission from @Jord16 of a spoiled ballot paper with the word Brexit written on it. Picture: @Jord16/PA Wire

Another wrote: ‘I'd rather poo in my hands and clap than vote for this lot.’

Jordan (@Jord16_) voted in the Worcester City Council elections and said he spoilt his ballot because of issues surrounding Brexit.

READ MORE: Unclear future for Portsmouth council as votes fail to bring a majority for any party

He told the Press Association: ‘The major parties have been lying for three years straight about Brexit and, in a two-party system, neither of them deserve to be voted for at any level.

‘I'm actually a member of the Conservatives, so under normal circumstances I would have voted for them. If there was a Brexit Party candidate I would have voted for them.’

The campaign was started by Leave.EU, which tweeted in March, encouraging people to spoil their ballot papers.

READ MORE: Here’s how you voted in the Portsmouth City Council area

They wrote: ‘The Conservatives depend on our votes. Instead of respecting our decision to leave the EU, they have chosen to stab us in the back.

‘Send a message on May 2 by spoiling your ballot, writing in @brexitparty_uk and show CCHQ what happens when you defy the will of the British people.’

There were also similar protests from Remain supporters, with messages including ‘Stop Brexit’.

Is it a crime to spoil ballots?

It is not illegal to spoil a ballot paper, but filling it out incorrectly or covering it with graffiti will render it invalid.

Read the full list of local election results in Portsmouth here