Local elections 2019: Havant Borough Council – the votes are being counted

NIGHT has fallen, the time for voting is over and Havant's corridors of power are now buzzing with activity.

In a matter of hours the political make-up of the borough council will be revealed as the 2019 local elections conclude.

John Perry, UKIP candidate for Hayling West.'Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-6794)

Bright-eyed candidates - many joining the race for the first time - will fight it out for eleven seats across 10 of the authority's 14 wards.

Purbrook, the westernmost and the subject of a by-election, will welcome two faces.

Conservative cabinet lead for contracts and commercial services, councillor Gary Hughes, is seeking a second term there.

He says his party comes into tonight 'at the high water mark' - with unambiguous aspirations to lock down all seats on offer.

Gary Hughes, Conservative candidate for Purbrook.'Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-6799)

'Hopefully it'll be a successful evening, it won't be for a lack of hard work,' he said.

'It's a challenging environment for all of us and I would like to hope those who are voting today are voting on local issues.

'I think we are a good authority and we all try to do best for our residents - after all we're residents ourselves.'

There are currently 30 Conservative councillors in the borough. UKIP and Labour each have two and the Liberal Democrats have one.

In Hayling West, former Ukip councillor John Perry seeks to regain control after stepping down at the end of his first term of office in 2018.

The reason for that, he said at the time, was because his party had achieved their goal of seeking an exit from the European Union.

More than two years after the referendum in June 2016, we remain.

He said: 'Ukip has not achieved our end goal of leaving the EU and the Conservatives have betrayed the EU referendum result, as have Labour,' he said.

On tonight, he added: 'Elections are always very hard to call. I was elected in 2014 along with Gary Kerrin. That was two of us. Is the situation now better than 2014? Maybe.

'If we got three or more [seats], I'll be very pleased.'

Among candidates' chatter are hopes the younger generation has assembled to cast its vote, with councillors having unanimously passed the borough's local plan for 2036 - the subject of at least 10,000 new homes, for future generations.

But some quiet murmurs anticipate a turnout of around one quarter of the borough - compared to last year's 31.27 per cent.

What will actually transpire remains to be seen.

The wards up for grabs tonight are Bedhampton, Cowplain, Emsworth, Hart Plain, Hayling East, Hayling West, Purbrook, St Faiths, Stakes and Waterloo.