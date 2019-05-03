Local elections 2019: Here are the results for East Hampshire District Council

HERE are the results for East Hampshire District Council wards within The News’ area from this year’s local election.

Buriton & East Meon

Robert Mocatta (Con) 459  

Pippa Lee (Green) 303

Greg Ford (Lab) 79

Majority  156 

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Clanfield (two seats)

Arthur Agate (Con) 715

Ken Moon (Con) 711

Richard Robinson (Lib Dem) 611

Majority 104

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 
Horndean Catherington

Sara Schillemore (Con) - uncontested 

Horndean Downs

Tony Denton (Con) 425

David Alexander (Ind) 151

Laurent Coffre (Green) 128

Ian Maiden (Lib Dem) 103

Majority 274

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Horndean Kings & Blendworth (two seats)

David Evans (Con) 703

Christopher Hatter (Con) 629

John Smart (Lib Dem) 472

Mike Sievwright (Green) 378

Majority 231 

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Horndean Murray

Elaine Woodard (Lib Dem) 326

Lynn Evans (Con) 286

Majority 40

Turnout 

Liberal Democrats gain. 

Petersfield Bell Hill

Jamie Matthews (Ind) 467 

Peter Doyle (Con) 179 

John Hilton (Green) 140

Steve Elder (Lab) 68 

Jim Makin (Ukip) 55

Majority 288

Turnout

Independent candidate holds. 

Petersfield Causeway

Ben Bentley (Con) 281 

John Hutchinson (Lib Dem) 273

Colin Brazier (Lab) 92 

Majority 8 

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Petersfield Heath

Julie Butler (Con) 467 

Angus Robinson (Lib Dem) 196

Zoe Parker (Green) 147

Bill Organ (Lab) 71 

Malcolm Bint (Ukip) 63

Majority 271 

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Petersfield St Peter’s (two seats)

Matthew Gass (Con) 611 

David McKinney (Con) 598 

David Podger (Lib Dem) 558 

Phil Shaw (Lib Dem) 545

John Palmer (Green) 523

Jonathan Walker (Ind) 438 

Sarah Morris (Lab) 173

Ben James (Ukip) 159

Jeremy Abraham (Lab) 143

Majority 558

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Rowlands Castle

Malcolm Johnson (Con) 534

Peter Bisset (Green) 365

Majority 169

Turnout

Conservatives hold. 

Turnout figures will be available from Tuesday May 7. 