Local elections 2019: Here are the results for East Hampshire District Council

HERE are the results for East Hampshire District Council wards within The News’ area from this year’s local election.
Buriton & East Meon
Robert Mocatta (Con) 459
Pippa Lee (Green) 303
Greg Ford (Lab) 79
Majority 156
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Clanfield (two seats)
Arthur Agate (Con) 715
Ken Moon (Con) 711
Richard Robinson (Lib Dem) 611
Majority 104
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Horndean Catherington
Sara Schillemore (Con) - uncontested
Horndean Downs
Tony Denton (Con) 425
David Alexander (Ind) 151
Laurent Coffre (Green) 128
Ian Maiden (Lib Dem) 103
Majority 274
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Horndean Kings & Blendworth (two seats)
David Evans (Con) 703
Christopher Hatter (Con) 629
John Smart (Lib Dem) 472
Mike Sievwright (Green) 378
Majority 231
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Horndean Murray
Elaine Woodard (Lib Dem) 326
Lynn Evans (Con) 286
Majority 40
Turnout
Liberal Democrats gain.
Petersfield Bell Hill
Jamie Matthews (Ind) 467
Peter Doyle (Con) 179
John Hilton (Green) 140
Steve Elder (Lab) 68
Jim Makin (Ukip) 55
Majority 288
Turnout
Independent candidate holds.
Petersfield Causeway
Ben Bentley (Con) 281
John Hutchinson (Lib Dem) 273
Colin Brazier (Lab) 92
Majority 8
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Petersfield Heath
Julie Butler (Con) 467
Angus Robinson (Lib Dem) 196
Zoe Parker (Green) 147
Bill Organ (Lab) 71
Malcolm Bint (Ukip) 63
Majority 271
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Petersfield St Peter’s (two seats)
Matthew Gass (Con) 611
David McKinney (Con) 598
David Podger (Lib Dem) 558
Phil Shaw (Lib Dem) 545
John Palmer (Green) 523
Jonathan Walker (Ind) 438
Sarah Morris (Lab) 173
Ben James (Ukip) 159
Jeremy Abraham (Lab) 143
Majority 558
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Rowlands Castle
Malcolm Johnson (Con) 534
Peter Bisset (Green) 365
Majority 169
Turnout
Conservatives hold.
Turnout figures will be available from Tuesday May 7.