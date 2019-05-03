Local elections 2019: Here’s how you voted in the Havant Borough Council area

HERE are all the results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election. Havant is now made up of 33 Conservatives, two Labour, two Ukip and one Lib Dem.
Bedhampton
Mark Inkster (Conservative): 832
Philippa Gray (Liberal Democrat): 731
Graham Stouse (UKIP): 410
Freya Savidge-Conway (Labour): 209
Majority: 101
Turnout: 29.39%
Con hold
Cowplain
Narinder Bains (Con): 956
Jason Gillen (Ukip): 438
Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem): 324
Bruce Holman (Green): 289
Majority: 518
Turnout: 27.41%
Con hold
Emsworth
Julie Thain-Smith (Con): 1,335
Jane Briggs (Lib Dem): 781
Georgina-Kate Adams (Green): 498
Paula Elsey (Lab): 322
Patricia Farnham (Ukip): 294
Majority: 554
Turnout: 40.08%
Con hold
Hart Plain
David Jenner (Con): 909
Roger Johnson (Ukip): 589
Howard Sherlock (Labour): 226
Suzette Gray (Lib Dem): 196
John Colman (Green): 194
Majority: 320
Turnout: 27.86%
Con hold
Hayling East
Michael Wilson (Con): 1,137
Christopher Littlewood (Ukip): 635
Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem): 419
Natasha Parker (Green): 244
Jez Cole (Labour): 182
Majority: 592
Turnout: 35%
Con hold
Hayling West
Clare Satchwell (Con) 1,273
John Perry (Ukip) 733
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 570
Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 266
Majority: 540
Turnout 40.9%
Con hold
Purbrook (two seats because of by-election)
Gary Hughes (Con): 1003
Husky Patel (Con): 762
Peter Brierley (Ukip): 466
Allan Darby (Ukip): 373
Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem): 319
Rosie Blackburn (Green): 290
Paul Tansom (Lib Dem): 277
Munazza Faiz (Labour): 268
Simon Hagan (Labour) 243
Turnout: 28.56%
St Faith’s
Tim Pike (Con): 1,172
Catherine Billam (Lib Dem): 545
Sharon Collings (Ukip): 496
Simon Cattermole (Labour): 450
Majority: 627
Turnout: 34.36%
Con hold
Stakes
Diana Patrick (Conservative): 720
Rosamund Knight (Labour): 388
Matthew Travis (Ukip): 371
Alun Williams (Liberal Democrats): 196
Majority: 332
Turnout: 21.93%
Con hold
Waterloo
Gwen Robinson (Con) 1,215
Soraya Wilson (Ukip) 505
John Pratley (Lib Dem) 431
Tony Berry (Lab) 268
Majority: 710
Turnout: 29.87%