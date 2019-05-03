Local elections 2019: Here’s how you voted in the Havant Borough Council area

The Havant count tonight'Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-7685)
HERE are all the results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election. Havant is now made up of 33 Conservatives, two Labour, two Ukip and one Lib Dem.

Bedhampton  

Mark Inkster (Conservative): 832

Philippa Gray (Liberal Democrat): 731 

Graham Stouse (UKIP): 410

Freya Savidge-Conway (Labour): 209 

Majority: 101

Turnout: 29.39%

Con hold

Cowplain

Narinder Bains (Con): 956

Jason Gillen (Ukip): 438

Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem): 324

Bruce Holman (Green): 289

Majority: 518

Turnout: 27.41%

Con hold

Emsworth

Julie Thain-Smith (Con): 1,335

Jane Briggs (Lib Dem): 781

Georgina-Kate Adams (Green): 498

Paula Elsey (Lab): 322

Patricia Farnham (Ukip): 294

Majority: 554

Turnout: 40.08%

Con hold

Hart Plain

David Jenner (Con): 909

Roger Johnson (Ukip): 589

Howard Sherlock (Labour): 226

Suzette Gray (Lib Dem): 196

John Colman (Green): 194

Majority: 320

Turnout: 27.86%

Con hold

Hayling East

Michael Wilson (Con): 1,137

Christopher Littlewood (Ukip): 635

Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem): 419

Natasha Parker (Green): 244

Jez Cole (Labour): 182

Majority: 592

Turnout: 35%

Con hold

Hayling West

Clare Satchwell (Con) 1,273

John Perry (Ukip) 733

Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 570

Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 266

Majority: 540

Turnout 40.9%

Con hold
 

Purbrook (two seats because of by-election)

Gary Hughes (Con): 1003 

Husky Patel (Con): 762

Peter Brierley (Ukip): 466 

Allan Darby (Ukip): 373 

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem): 319 

Rosie Blackburn (Green): 290 

Paul Tansom (Lib Dem): 277 

Munazza Faiz (Labour): 268 

Simon Hagan (Labour) 243 

Turnout: 28.56% 

St Faith’s

Tim Pike (Con): 1,172

Catherine Billam (Lib Dem): 545

Sharon Collings (Ukip): 496

Simon Cattermole (Labour): 450

Majority: 627

Turnout: 34.36%

Con hold

Stakes

Diana Patrick (Conservative): 720

Rosamund Knight (Labour): 388

Matthew Travis (Ukip): 371

Alun Williams (Liberal Democrats): 196

Majority: 332

Turnout: 21.93%

Con hold
 

Waterloo

Gwen Robinson (Con) 1,215

Soraya Wilson (Ukip) 505

John Pratley (Lib Dem) 431

Tony Berry (Lab) 268

Majority: 710

Turnout: 29.87%