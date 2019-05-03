Local elections 2019: Here’s how you voted in the Portsmouth City Council area

HERE are the results for all the wards in Portsmouth from this year’s local election.

They will be updated as results are announced.

Baffins

Lynne Stagg (Lib Dem) 1,649

Ryan Brent (Con) 776

Paul Sweeney (Ukip) 547

Kasey Clark (Lab) 470

Bob Simmonds (Green) 240

Majority 873

Turnout 33.2%

Lib Dem hold

Central Southsea

Suzy Horton (Lib Dem) 1,716

Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,235

Ruben Virumbrales-Bell (Con) 328

Eloise Shavelar (Green) 268

Michael Nawrot (Ukip) 263

Majority 481

Turnout 35%

Lib Dem hold

Charles Dickens

Cal Corkery (Lab) 1,024

Mark Graham (Lib Dem) 619

Matt Harvey (Ukip) 504

Ronnie Taffurelli-Hutchings (Con) 254

Sarah Gilbert (Green) 168

Majority 405

Turnout 22 %

Lab hold

Copnor

Robert New (Con) 1,064

Rumal Khan (Lab) 658

Bill Haley (Ukip) 541

Ross Campbell (Lib Dem) 365

Ken Hawkins (Green) 286

Majority 406

Turnout 30%

Con hold

Cosham (two seats due to by-election)

Lee Mason (Con) 1,082

Matthew Atkins (Con) 1,071

George Madgwick (Ukip) 899

David Boxall (Lab) 756

Yahiya Chowdhury (Lab) 627

Simon Sansbury (Lib Dem) 427

Helena Cole (Lib Dem) 383

Veronika Wagner (National Health Action) 344

Turnout 31%

Con hold one seat

Con gain one seat



Drayton and Farlington

Terry Norton (Con) 1,927

Rebecca Light (Lab) 724

Derek Jennings (Ukip) 471

Delwar Hussain Baig (Lib Dem) 402

Majority 1,203

Turnout 34.4%

Con hold

Eastney and Craneswater

Linda Symes (Con) 1,406

Jennie Brent (Lib Dem) 1,003

Luke Evans (Lab) 910

Andrew Walters (Ukip) 365

Menno Groen (Green) 282

Steven Oldfield (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party) 53

Majority 403

Turnout 42%

Con gain (although Jennie Brent was originally voted in as Con)

Fratton

Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem) 1,141

Trevor Morgan (Lab) 844

Kevan Chippendall-Higgin (Ukip) 395

Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 289

Elliot Russell (Con) 288

Majority 297

Turnout 29%

Lib Dem hold

Hilsea

Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 1,058

Sue Castillon (Lab) 627

Mark Roberts (Ukip) 518

Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 380

Emma Murphy (Green) 274

Majority 431

Turnout 27.9 %

Con hold

Milton

Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) 1,611

Paula Savage (Lab) 1,036

Jenny Dobson (Ukip) 543

Stephen Gorys (Con) 457

Tamara Groen (Green) 276

Majority 575

Turnout 38%

Lib Dem hold



Nelson

Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1,125

Mo Quinn (Lab) 472

Mike Jerome (Ukip) 456

Lewis Gosling (Con) 374

Duncan Robinson (Green) 176

Majority 653

Turnout: 25.2%

Lib Dem gain from Con

Paulsgrove

Gemma New (Con) 966

Isabelle Sene (Lab) 669

Stuart Potter (Ukip) 647

Iain Sutherland (Lib Dem) 209

Robert Wilson (Veterans’ and People’s Party) 117

Majority 297

Turnout 25.9

Con hold

St Jude

Graham Heaney (Lab) 1,061

Tracy McClure (Lib Dem) 851

Timothy Forer (Con) 766

Darren Fry (Green) 310

Ian DuCane (Ukip) 245

Claudiu Babii (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party) 22

Majority 210

Turnout 36%

Lab gain from Con





St Thomas

Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,367

Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 849

Terry Henderson (Con) 747

Colin Galloway (Ukip) 270

Rebecca Kingsley-Smith (Green) 183

Majority 518

Turnout 34 %

Lib Dem hold