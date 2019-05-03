Local elections 2019: Here’s how you voted in the Portsmouth City Council area

HERE are the results for all the wards in Portsmouth from this year’s local election.
They will be updated as results are announced.
Baffins
Lynne Stagg (Lib Dem) 1,649
Ryan Brent (Con) 776
Paul Sweeney (Ukip) 547
Kasey Clark (Lab) 470
Bob Simmonds (Green) 240
Majority 873
Turnout 33.2%
Lib Dem hold
Central Southsea
Suzy Horton (Lib Dem) 1,716
Charlotte Gerada (Lab) 1,235
Ruben Virumbrales-Bell (Con) 328
Eloise Shavelar (Green) 268
Michael Nawrot (Ukip) 263
Majority 481
Turnout 35%
Lib Dem hold
Charles Dickens
Cal Corkery (Lab) 1,024
Mark Graham (Lib Dem) 619
Matt Harvey (Ukip) 504
Ronnie Taffurelli-Hutchings (Con) 254
Sarah Gilbert (Green) 168
Majority 405
Turnout 22 %
Lab hold
Copnor
Robert New (Con) 1,064
Rumal Khan (Lab) 658
Bill Haley (Ukip) 541
Ross Campbell (Lib Dem) 365
Ken Hawkins (Green) 286
Majority 406
Turnout 30%
Con hold
Cosham (two seats due to by-election)
Lee Mason (Con) 1,082
Matthew Atkins (Con) 1,071
George Madgwick (Ukip) 899
David Boxall (Lab) 756
Yahiya Chowdhury (Lab) 627
Simon Sansbury (Lib Dem) 427
Helena Cole (Lib Dem) 383
Veronika Wagner (National Health Action) 344
Turnout 31%
Con hold one seat
Con gain one seat
Drayton and Farlington
Terry Norton (Con) 1,927
Rebecca Light (Lab) 724
Derek Jennings (Ukip) 471
Delwar Hussain Baig (Lib Dem) 402
Majority 1,203
Turnout 34.4%
Con hold
Eastney and Craneswater
Linda Symes (Con) 1,406
Jennie Brent (Lib Dem) 1,003
Luke Evans (Lab) 910
Andrew Walters (Ukip) 365
Menno Groen (Green) 282
Steven Oldfield (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party) 53
Majority 403
Turnout 42%
Con gain (although Jennie Brent was originally voted in as Con)
Fratton
Dave Ashmore (Lib Dem) 1,141
Trevor Morgan (Lab) 844
Kevan Chippendall-Higgin (Ukip) 395
Tim Sheerman-Chase (Green) 289
Elliot Russell (Con) 288
Majority 297
Turnout 29%
Lib Dem hold
Hilsea
Scott Payter-Harris (Con) 1,058
Sue Castillon (Lab) 627
Mark Roberts (Ukip) 518
Peter Williams (Lib Dem) 380
Emma Murphy (Green) 274
Majority 431
Turnout 27.9 %
Con hold
Milton
Gerald Vernon-Jackson (Lib Dem) 1,611
Paula Savage (Lab) 1,036
Jenny Dobson (Ukip) 543
Stephen Gorys (Con) 457
Tamara Groen (Green) 276
Majority 575
Turnout 38%
Lib Dem hold
Nelson
Lee Hunt (Lib Dem) 1,125
Mo Quinn (Lab) 472
Mike Jerome (Ukip) 456
Lewis Gosling (Con) 374
Duncan Robinson (Green) 176
Majority 653
Turnout: 25.2%
Lib Dem gain from Con
Paulsgrove
Gemma New (Con) 966
Isabelle Sene (Lab) 669
Stuart Potter (Ukip) 647
Iain Sutherland (Lib Dem) 209
Robert Wilson (Veterans’ and People’s Party) 117
Majority 297
Turnout 25.9
Con hold
St Jude
St Jude
Graham Heaney (Lab) 1,061
Tracy McClure (Lib Dem) 851
Timothy Forer (Con) 766
Darren Fry (Green) 310
Ian DuCane (Ukip) 245
Claudiu Babii (Justice and Anti-Corruption Party) 22
Majority 210
Turnout 36%
Lab gain from Con
St Thomas
Chris Attwell (Lib Dem) 1,367
Sumel Chowdhury (Lab) 849
Terry Henderson (Con) 747
Colin Galloway (Ukip) 270
Rebecca Kingsley-Smith (Green) 183
Majority 518
Turnout 34 %
Lib Dem hold