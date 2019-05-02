VOTER apathy could impact the political future of Portsmouth, councillors have predicted.

Although tension is high at tonight's local election count at the Guildhall, early figures have shown a 'significantly low' voter turnout - in line with the rest of the country.

The election count in Portsmouth 'Picture: Habibur Rahman

Conservative leader, Councillor Donna Jones, explained that voters were feeling frustrated. 'There is one reason and one reason only why turnout is low and that is Britain leaving the EU. Many people, even people who voted to remain, now just want to see us leave with or without a deal,' she said.

Portsmouth South MP and councillor Stephen Morgan agreed. He said: 'There's so much division in the country at the moment. People are using apathy to show they are not happy.'

'I have managed to go to polling stations in Central Southsea and Fratton today and what we're seeing is very low voter turnout. Nationally we are expecting significant losses for the Tories and more Independent councillors voted in.

'In Portsmouth Labour is hoping to build on the 12 per cent gains that we got last year and win even more seats.'

Cllr Jones, former council leader, also remained confident. She said: 'I think that turnout looks like it has been low across Portsmouth. However, I am optimistic that people in Portsmouth have been telling us that they are appreciative and remember the good things that we achieved when we were in power between 2014 and 2018 whilst I was leader of the council.

'I'm hoping that if we win seats we can work towards a more cross-party council.'

In recent years the political balance of Portsmouth City Council has never been so delicate. Both major parties in the city, the Liberal Democrats and the Conservatives, hold an equal number of seats – 17.

The Lib Dems currently run the authority following a leadership vote last year.

Lib Dem councillor and city regeneration boss, Cllr Ben Dowling, hoped to see his party succeed tonight. He said: 'It's been a long day of campaigning but the Lib Dems continue to feel positive, we just have to wait and see what the outcome of the evening is. It is so close between us and the Conservatives but we hope that the people of Portsmouth have seen the really good work we have done in the last year and that we can continue to do that.

'In the last three years we have had so many elections and the same issue in our politics. But hopefully we will prevail in Portsmouth.'

Currently the Lib Dems and Tories both have 17 representatives on the council. Labour have five and there are two Independent councillors. There is also one vacant seat in Cosham ward.

The final results are expected at 3am on Friday.