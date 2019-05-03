Local elections 2019: Results for Havant Borough Council

The Havant count tonight'Picture: Sarah Standing (020519-7685)
HERE are all the results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.

Bedhampton  

Mark Inkster (Conservative): 832

Philippa Gray (Liberal Democrat): 731 

Graham Stouse (UKIP): 410

Freya Savidge-Conway (Labour): 209 

Majority: 101

Turnout: 29.39%

Con hold

Cowplain

Narinder Bains (Con): 956

Jason Gillen (Ukip): 438

Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem): 324

Bruce Holman (Green): 289

Majority: 518

Turnout: 27.41%

Con hold

Emsworth

Julie Thain-Smith (Con): 1,335

Jane Briggs (Lib Dem): 781

Georgina-Kate Adams (Green): 498

Paula Elsey (Lab): 322

Patricia Farnham (Ukip): 294

Majority: 554

Turnout: 40.08%

Con hold

Hart Plain

David Jenner (Con): 909

Roger Johnson (Ukip): 589

Howard Sherlock (Labour): 226

Suzette Gray (Lib Dem): 196

John Colman (Green): 194

Majority: 320

Turnout: 27.86%

Con hold

Hayling East

Michael Wilson (Con): 1,137

Christopher Littlewood (Ukip): 635

Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem): 419

Natasha Parker (Green): 244

Jez Cole (Labour): 182

Majority: 592

Turnout: 35%

Con hold

Hayling West

Clare Satchwell (Con) 1,273

John Perry (Ukip) 733

Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 570

Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 266

Majority: 540

Turnout 40.9%

Con hold
 

Purbrook (two seats because of by-election)

Gary Hughes (Con): 1003 

Husky Patel (Con): 762

Peter Brierley (Ukip): 466 

Allan Darby (Ukip): 373 

Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem): 319 

Rosie Blackburn (Green): 290 

Paul Tansom (Lib Dem): 277 

Munazza Faiz (Labour): 268 

Simon Hagan (Labour) 243 

Turnout: 28.56% 

St Faith’s

Tim Pike (Con): 1,172

Catherine Billam (Lib Dem): 545

Sharon Collings (Ukip): 496

Simon Cattermole (Labour): 450

Majority: 627

Turnout: 34.36%

Con hold

Stakes

Diana Patrick (Conservative): 720

Rosamund Knight (Labour): 388

Matthew Travis (Ukip): 371

Alun Williams (Liberal Democrats): 196

Majority: 332

Turnout: 21.93%

Con hold
 

Waterloo

Gwen Robinson (Con) 1,215

Soraya Wilson (Ukip) 505

John Pratley (Lib Dem) 431

Tony Berry (Lab) 268

Majority: 710

Turnout: 29.87%