Local elections 2019: Results for Havant Borough Council

HERE are all the results for all the wards in Havant from this year’s local election.
Bedhampton
Mark Inkster (Conservative): 832
Philippa Gray (Liberal Democrat): 731
Graham Stouse (UKIP): 410
Freya Savidge-Conway (Labour): 209
Majority: 101
Turnout: 29.39%
Con hold
Cowplain
Narinder Bains (Con): 956
Jason Gillen (Ukip): 438
Lisa Jackson (Lib Dem): 324
Bruce Holman (Green): 289
Majority: 518
Turnout: 27.41%
Con hold
Emsworth
Julie Thain-Smith (Con): 1,335
Jane Briggs (Lib Dem): 781
Georgina-Kate Adams (Green): 498
Paula Elsey (Lab): 322
Patricia Farnham (Ukip): 294
Majority: 554
Turnout: 40.08%
Con hold
Hart Plain
David Jenner (Con): 909
Roger Johnson (Ukip): 589
Howard Sherlock (Labour): 226
Suzette Gray (Lib Dem): 196
John Colman (Green): 194
Majority: 320
Turnout: 27.86%
Con hold
Hayling East
Michael Wilson (Con): 1,137
Christopher Littlewood (Ukip): 635
Wilf Forrow (Lib Dem): 419
Natasha Parker (Green): 244
Jez Cole (Labour): 182
Majority: 592
Turnout: 35%
Con hold
Hayling West
Clare Satchwell (Con) 1,273
John Perry (Ukip) 733
Paul Gray (Lib Dem) 570
Sheree Earnshaw (Lab) 266
Majority: 540
Turnout 40.9%
Con hold
Purbrook (two seats because of by-election)
Gary Hughes (Con): 1003
Husky Patel (Con): 762
Peter Brierley (Ukip): 466
Allan Darby (Ukip): 373
Antonia Harrison (Lib Dem): 319
Rosie Blackburn (Green): 290
Paul Tansom (Lib Dem): 277
Munazza Faiz (Labour): 268
Simon Hagan (Labour) 243
Turnout: 28.56%
St Faith’s
Tim Pike (Con): 1,172
Catherine Billam (Lib Dem): 545
Sharon Collings (Ukip): 496
Simon Cattermole (Labour): 450
Majority: 627
Turnout: 34.36%
Con hold
Stakes
Diana Patrick (Conservative): 720
Rosamund Knight (Labour): 388
Matthew Travis (Ukip): 371
Alun Williams (Liberal Democrats): 196
Majority: 332
Turnout: 21.93%
Con hold
Waterloo
Gwen Robinson (Con) 1,215
Soraya Wilson (Ukip) 505
John Pratley (Lib Dem) 431
Tony Berry (Lab) 268
Majority: 710
Turnout: 29.87%